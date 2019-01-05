Entertainment TV News

Saturday 5 January 2019

Former Neighbours star Darius Perkins dies aged 54

He appeared in Neighbours in 1985, playing the original Scott Robinson

Darius Perkins on Neighbours in 2013. PIC: Ten
Neighbours star Darius Perkins, the original Scott Robinson in the Australian soap, has died aged 54.

The actor, who also appeared in Home And Away, had been suffering from cancer, the Herald Sun reported.

He appeared in Neighbours, then a new soap, in 1985 as Robinson – a role later played by Jason Donovan.

Jason Donovan later took over the role (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He briefly played another character, Marty Kranic, in 2013.

According to the Herald Sun, he died on Wednesday.

Former Neighbours co-star and close friend David Clencie told the publication:  “We had this incredible bond. We were mates to the very end.

“He was completely selfless.”

And he added: “I am so sad, really devastated to lose my mate.”

Kate Kuthbert wrote on Twitter: “My adored brother-in-law passed away last night…. He was funny and kind and so loving. And he was too young to go. And I’m really, really sad”.

Press Association

