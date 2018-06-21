Former Love Island star Sophie Gradon has died aged 32

Love Island star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32, it has been confirmed.

Love Island star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32, it has been confirmed.

The reality star appeared in the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased. "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Aaron Armstrong and Sophie. PIC: Aaron Armstrong/Facebook

Olivia Buckland, who appeared in Love Island with Gradon, tweeted: "Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me." In a second tweet, Buckland wrote: "You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I'm so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey."

Alex Bowen, who also appeared in Love Island in 2016, wrote: "We had lots of little chats and so many laughs. you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon." Kady McDermott, another former co-star of Gradon's, tweeted: Absolutely heartbroken to hear what happened to Soph. I am so glad to have experienced Love Island with you and to have known you. Kind gentle soul taken too young. Stay Shapey up there. RIP."

"Such a awful day," wrote Cara de la Hoyde, who won Love Island in 2016. "My heart is broken & goes out to the very one effected."

De la Hoyde's partner and fellow Love Island winner Nathan Massey also tweeted a tribute for Gradon.

He wrote: "Truly shocked and upset from the news this morning ! You was like a big sis to me in the villa. thoughts go out to her family and Friends ! RIP Soph."

Love Island host Caroline Flack tweeted: "So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon." We had lots of little chats and so many laughs 😢 you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon ❤️ — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) June 21, 2018 @sophiegradon you were only helping me battle the twitter trolls yesterday 😩💔 rest in peace beautiful ❤️ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) June 21, 2018 @sophiegradon rest in peace you beautiful little angel, the heavens are blessed with a beautiful smile R.I.P xxx — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 21, 2018 In lost of words right now 😔! RIP @sophiegradon such an amazing and beautiful girl ❤️❤️ — Hayley Hughes (@HayleyHughes_xx) June 21, 2018 You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 21, 2018 Thoughts are with @sophiegradon family and friends. What sad, heartbreaking news. All my love x — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) June 21, 2018

Press Association