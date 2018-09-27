Former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny returning to the show as a guest on Friday night

Former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny will find himself on the other side of the desk on Friday night when he's interviewed by Ryan Tubridy on the show.

Former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny will find himself on the other side of the desk on Friday night when he's interviewed by Ryan Tubridy on the show.

Ryan took over the reins from Pat ten years ago and teh Newstalk and Virgin Media One presenter will be in studio to talk about his time helming the Late Late Show as well as his recent induction into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame and five decades of broadcasting.

Pat previously appeared on the show in 2013 with fellow previous presenter Gay Byrne.

There is more celebration of our sporting heroes in store this week as Paul and Gary O'Donovan and Sanita Puspure will be in studio to talk about their recent wins and how they feel heading into the Tokyo Olympics.

From sport to weather as Met Éireann’s Joanna Donnelly will be in studio to chat about why our climate has changed so dramatically, and what we can expect from the coming winter.

Nathan Carter is a regular on the Late Late Country Specials but he has an autobiography in the offing and he'll talk about growing up Irish in Liverpool, his love of country music, and he'll perform a Willie Nelson classic.

Former Ireland prop Mike Ross will also share the tragic story of his younger brother Andrew's death by suicide.

More music will come courtesy of Villagers.

The Late Late Show, RTE One, Friday, 9.35pm.

Online Editors