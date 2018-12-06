Dónall Farmer, the former Head of Drama at RTE, has died.

Former Glenroe star and RTE Head of Drama Dónall Farmer has died

The Irish actor and director was best known for his role as Fr Tim Devereux in RTE's hugely popular long running soap Glenroe.

After graduating from UCC in English and Irish he joined RTE in 1964 and was sent to the BBC for training as a producer/director and went on to direct 50 episodes of The Riordan's before being appoointed Head of Drama at RTE in 1971.

As an actor he starred in many plays and TV roles including Ballykissangel and Remington Steele and he twice won a Jacobs Radio and Television Award.

Mr Farmer , who was originally from Blackpool, in Cork, was a former member of The Abbey Theatre and he helped found the Everyman Theatre in his native city.

He is survived by his wife Eileen and children Orla, Catherine and Dónall.

