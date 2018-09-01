Former ER actress Vanessa Marquez fatally shot by police during an incident at her home

A former ER actress was fatally shot by police during an incident at her home in South Pasadena, California on Thursday.

Vanessa Marquez (49) played nurse Wendy Goldman on the hit US series from 1994 to 1997.

The American actress was also known for her role in the film Stand and Deliver.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the 49-year-old had pointed a gun, later identified as a "BB-type" [airgun] replica firearm, at officers when the fatal shooting took place.

Officers had been called to Marquez's home by her landlord and "noticed the female was having seizures", a statement from the Sherriff's Department said.

Officers were joined by a Los Angeles County mental health clinician.

After speaking with an LA county mental health clinician and officers for 90 minutes, “she became very uncooperative”, Lt Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department said.

Marquez made headlines last year after claiming on Twitter that her ER co-star George Clooney played a part in blacklisting her from the industry after she and other ER cast members complained of sexism and racism on set.

“Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER,” she claimed on Twitter. “Women who don’t play the game lose career. I did.”

Clooney denied the allegation.

