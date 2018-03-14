Former Bullseye host Jim Bowen has died, age 80

The former 'Bullseye' presenter passed away at the age of 80, his wife Phyllis confirmed to BBC Radio Lancashire today.

Jim, a former deputy headmaster, began his career as a stand-up comedian in clubs in the 1960s, but became a household name when he hosted darts-based quiz show 'Bullseye' in 1991.

The show ran for 15 years until 1995. 'Bullseye' featured three pairs of contestants - with one team member answering questions and the other playing darts - going up against one another win big prizes such as speedboats, caravans, luxury holidays and cars, to smaller gifts such as darts or tankards. Everyone competing got to take home a 'Bendy Bully', a rubber model of the show's popular mascot, Bully the bull.

The show had various rounds, with the first, Bully's Category Board, seeing one contestant choose a topic, with their dary-playing teammate attempting to hit that one on the board to earn a cash bonus and the chance to answer a question. The teams then competed in Pounds for Points, with the darts players competing to achieve the highest score so their partner could answer a question and win money to the total of the darts score.

The team with the highest cash total after the two rounds then went through to play Bully's Prize Board, which saw both players have to hit the board to win various prizes. They then had an option to trade up the items for the chance to win Bully's St.

