Jake Carter is all set to waltz on to tomorrow night's final of RTE's Dancing with the Stars.

'Forget Nathan gig, my focus is on Dancing with the Stars win', says brother Jake Carter

But first there was the small matter of performing on stage with his country music superstar brother Nathan at last night's sell-out gig in the 3Arena.

Jake, from Liverpool, revealed that he can't wait to get back to his "day job" of singing after being involved in the Sunday night show for more than three months. "I hate to say it, but my mind probably won't be fully on the concert this weekend," he said yesterday.

"My mind will be focused on Sunday night. I just can't wait to do our last three dances and then go back to doing what I love best - which is singing. "The 3Arena gig would be the biggest one I have ever done, and at this point, I can't wait to get back to my main love, which is performing.

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

"I have loved the whole experience of the show, but music is my priority." The 19-year-old has been immersed in final rehearsals all week as he and professional partner Karen Byrne gear up to compete for the coveted glitterball trophy against Anna Geary and Deirdre O'Kane.

The last remaining celebrities will each have to perform three different dances for the voting public and Jake reckons it's "anyone's game" at this stage as they are all at such a similar level. "What will be, will be. That's the way I'm looking at it," he said.

He also told how he can't believe how much Irish viewers have backed him for the duration of the three-month-long programme, especially as he has only been living here for a year. He ended up in the dance-off once, last week when Erin McGregor exited the show instead of him.

"I have been completely overwhelmed with the amount of support that I've received from the Irish public," he said.

"I only moved over here a year ago, but I owe them a lot." Jake admitted that he would dearly love to win the show tomorrow but was happy just to have the experience in the first place.

"It would mean a lot to me to win it, especially after putting a lot of work into it, but I would more want to win it for Karen," he said. "The professionals are so good at what they do and support us so much.

"I would be elated for her if we won." Tomorrow night's grand finale will also see the eight other celebrities returning to the show to perform a group dance with the three finalists for one last time in the series. It will also be the turn of presenters Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne to prove their prowess on the dance-floor as they show off their moves for the first time, in addition to a live performance from Irish chart-toppers Picture This.

