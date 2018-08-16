Forget male, pale and stale - women are at the top of their game in TV, says TV3's Claire Brock

While she thinks it is crucial women are front and centre, getting the job on merit is the most important thing.

"There's Claire Byrne, Colette Fitzpatrick, who I work with, and there's the likes of Cathy Newman, Emily Maitlis, and Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, who is amazing," she says.

"We're at the top of our game. But I think it's so important that you do see females as strong leads to the fore because of the visual medium that it is and the influence it has. It's great that you tune in and you don't see male, pale and stale.

Miriam

"But you have to remember they're there because they're great at what they do. Miriam O'Callaghan is a perfect example of that.

"It's amazing when people inspire you every day," she told Irish Country Magazine.

Claire, married to former rugby player Trevor Hogan, dislikes the amount of discussion paid to women juggling their careers with their home lives.

"It's just life. Yes, it is a constant juggle but then at the same time Trevor's coming home and he's straight from work into dinner and bedtime routines. I don't think it's a uniquely female thing.

stressful

"I think it's really stressful on men. You know, you spend so much time figuring out what will work well for the kids and it's actually so important to get home to your other half and just be able to be myself with Trevor and spend time together," she says. The TV3 host became a staunch rugby supporter through her husband and says she has made friends for life through the sport.

"I suppose I fell into supporting it. I was a Munster supporter for a few years even though I'm a Dub. I've really enjoyed the friendships I've made through it, a great bunch of girls who are now friends for life," she said. "We would go to away rugby matches, in Edinburgh or France, and it was brilliant fun.

"I've been lucky enough to have gone to Heineken Cup finals and for Trevor to get a couple of medals with Munster and Leinster."

Online Editors