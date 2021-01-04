Marian Finucane’s son Jack has paid tribute to his beloved mother ahead of a documentary about her to air on RTÉ tonight.

The feature length documentary ‘Marian,’ is presented by her husband John Clarke, who provides an insight into the life of the legendary broadcaster and the extraordinary relationship they had in their 40 years together.

The film recounts the couple’s relationship from the early days right up until the end when Marian passed away suddenly in January last year.

Read More

Speaking to Liveline this afternoon, Jack reflected on the incredible relationship his parents had.

“They’re very lucky in the sense that they met each other. They both loved reading and travelling, they scratched the intellectual curiosity that the other one had.

“They had a great relationship and I’m very lucky to have seen that and been part of that,” he said.

Jack also spoke of his devastation his mother never got to meet his daughter Sinéad, who was born just weeks after her death.

“Sinead would have been my mother’s first grandchild and she was very much looking forward to being a grandmother, so for her to pass just before Sinead was born was devastating for us.

“There’s lots of love in the family and really happy moments but it’s always in the back of our minds that someone is missing,” he said.

Reflecting on his childhood as the son of an RTÉ radio icon, Jack said: “You’d have RTÉ news on in the kitchen and BBC news on in another room and CNN on in the telly room.

“We would sit and talk for hours about what was going on in the world and the politics of the day.”

Jack described his mother as a very private person who did a great job of shielding her family from the spotlight.

“People up and down the country have great stories about how she touched people’s lives and helped people.

“It’s a great privilege to have a mother who had such a positive impact on people,” he added.

Marian airs at 9:30PM on RTÉ One tonight.

Read More

Online Editors