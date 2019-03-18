Comedian Fred Cooke put in a flamboyant last performance after being eliminated from 'Dancing With The Stars' last night.

Flamboyant Fred bows out of 'Dancing With The Stars' ahead of final

Wearing a black shirt with fluorescent cuffs, he showed no signs of regrets at not making it to the grand final of the competition next week, following his dance-off with actor Johnny Ward.

"I didn't think I was going to get 11 weeks out of it. I have learned so much thanks to this lady here," he said, paying a warm tribute to his dance partner Giulia Dotta after learning of the judges' decision.

Earlier in the night, country singer Cliona Hagan and her dance partner Robert Rowinski, and broadcaster Mairéad Ronan and her partner John Nolan were all sent through to the final week of the competition on RTÉ.

Along with Johnny and his partner Emily Baker, they will all now compete for the coveted Glitter Ball trophy in the grand finale next week, hosted by Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli.

All the celebrities danced twice last night and Mairéad was delighted to score top marks, 30 for her Viennese waltz from the judges.

"I am so stunned," she said.

Meanwhile, Cliona performed the first dance last night, and after a mishap with her scarf in the dance, she said: "I felt like I was on ice."

"I'm so disappointed for Robert as the choreography he produced was amazing and we didn't get to see what it was. It's unfortunately one of those things."

However, judge Loraine Barry said: "It has happened to the best of us."

Despite, ending up in the dance-off, Johnny received some very positive feedback from the judges last night for his American smooth to Dermot Kennedy's 'Power Over Me'.

"This week is hands down the toughest week to get two dances," the actor said.

However, Julian Benson said: "You certainly had the power over me. When you moved off the bed into the lift section, your core control was excellent, great chemistry."

His second dance was a paso doble, prompting Julian to praise him again.

"The power, the passion, the precision, that just blew me away. I was on the edge of my seat," he said.

The audience was treated to a performance by Walking on Cars, who performed 'Coldest Water' accompanied by the pro dancers.

