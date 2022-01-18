First man to appear on RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors ‘hasn’t bought jeans in 20 years’

The first man to take part in the hit TV show The Style Counsellors is anything but fashion conscious, the ­Sunday World can reveal.

Mike Shyne (50), from Castleconnell Co Limerick, is so bad at style he hasn't bought a pair of jeans in 20 years and had a separate track suit bottom for every day of the week.

When ambulance driver instructor Mike wants to go to a wedding, he has to borrow an oversized suit from his 85-year-old dad Bill.

Mike was inspired to enter the show in preparation for his wife Liz's upcoming 40th birthday party.

"I suppose the signs were on. The day we got married - he doesn't like itchy pants and he wore pyjamas underneath his clothes on the day of our wedding," the mum-of-three recalls.

Mike has suffered from anxiety problems in recent years, primarily because of work pressure.

"He was working seven days a week and 12-hour days," stresses Liz. "It wasn't till Covid hit that he started to reassess his life."

Mike, who is father to Emylia (7) , Rebecca (5) and Tom (2) admits he was trying to fit in too much.

"Pre Covid you don't like to let people down so you're trying to take everybody in," he confirms. "You're suffering from anxiety because you're trying to fit so much in.

"I've been doing driving instruction since 1999, I mainly teach ambulance drivers how to drive

"I want to bring a bit of attention to mental awareness as well and step out of your comfort zone maybe and do a few things. There's a lot of young people suffering from ­depression and you can do something and go for it, don't be afraid."

He now wants to change his wardrobe with the help of fashion blogger and TV presenter Suzanne Jackson.

"About 15 years ago I got arrested by the fashion police, got taken to fashion prison and now I'm on fashion parole and I'm hoping Suzanne can bail me out," he declares.

"At the moment, I'm dressed to depress. Liz would say I used to have a good sense of fashion. We were kind of going out. I think when she looks at me I look like ten dollars. I want to feel like a thousand dollars."

He'd like to replicate the style of Bruce Willis or Daniel Craig. He is shown three outfits and falls in love with one.

"I want to look like I'm in Casino Royale, not be a chicken royale," he laughs.

"I thought I'd have to apply for planning permission, the amount of stuff shown to me," he tells us.

"I chose one outfit. But I intend to buy the other two as well and the one that was given to me I intend to give the amount of money it cost to Crumlin Children's Hospital."

The Style Counsellors, RTÉ1, airs tonight at 8.30pm