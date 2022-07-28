First Look: HBO shares official trailer for ‘The Princess’ documentary about Diana

Diana during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC.

HBO has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary charting the rise and fall of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The film, titled The Princess, comes shortly before the 25th anniversary of the princess’ death in 1997 and will be released on the US streamer on August 13.

It will explore Diana’s complex relationship with the media and her romance with Prince Charles, including their marriage through to their infamous split in 1992.

The film will also show how the paparazzi frenzy contributed to Diana’s death at the age of just 36.

“I think we’ve got an unhealthy obsession, and I think she’s very close to being a monster,” a voice is heard to say in the teaser.

“When you put a modern person in an ancient institution, they will be destroyed,” adds another.

Describing the “intensely emotional” film, HBO said: “The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana’s life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight.

“The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move and the constant judgement of her character.

“Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public’s own preoccupations, fears, aspirations, and desires.”

