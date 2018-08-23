Micheal Richardson is busy filming a new TV drama, The Two Wolves.

First look at Liam Neeson's son Micheal on set of new TV drama The Two Wolves

Micheal, the son of Oscar-winning actor Liam Neeson (65) and the late actress Natasha Richardson, has recently been listed as using his mother's surname rather than his father's in relation to acting projects.

The 23-year-old actor, who previously played a reporter in Anchorman 2 and had a recurring role in the TV series Bad Dogs, has landed a key role in the new drama which is expected to release next year.

It tells the epic tale of twin brothers who are warring over their father's inheritance and it includes flashbacks to ancient Rome.

Micheal Richardson with Frances Barber on the set of The Two Wolves

This week Micheal was photographed on set at Wynyard Hall in County Durham in the UK, filming emotional scenes with his on-screen mother played by Frances Barber.

He also filmed scenes with co-stars Sir Derek Jacobi and former Coronation Street star Scott Wright at Durham Tees Airport.

Micheal is Neeson's eldest son. He has a younger brother Daniel (21). Their mother Natasha Richardson died tragically in 2009 following a skiing accident in Quebec.

Online Editors