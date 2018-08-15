The most famous bungalow in TV is throwing open its doors again for another crop of celebrities to make themselves at home.

First look at Celebrity Big Brother’s lavish new tropical-themed design (and who's rumoured to be going in)

The Herald was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new and improved Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of the premiere of the new series tomorrow night.

The theme for this year's show is the Eye Of The Storm, with the celebrity housemates all having battled media controversies in the past.

"All the celebrities that are going in have themselves, faced some kind of media storm," said the show's producer, Paul Osborne.

"They've had their personal lives splashed across the newspapers. That's really the theme of the cast, that's the shared experience they all have."

While Big Brother will undoubtedly make things difficult for the housemates during their stay, they will have the comfort of luxurious surroundings inside the house.

After being greeted by host Emma Willis, the celebrities walk down the stairs and find themselves in a Palm Springs style desert retreat.

The kitchen features an array of bright colours and a neon Paradise sign on the wall will undoubtedly encourage the new residents to kick back and relax as they enjoy their new abode.

The garden has a swimming pool and the practically mandatory hot tub while those who fancy themselves as a bartender can fix their fellow celebrities a drink in the cocktail bar.

The house has been given a complete makeover since the most recent series in January.

"We are constantly looking at ways to reinvent it," Mr Osborne said. "I think it's one of the few shows on television that is constantly changing.

"We are always looking to make it feel fresh. We very rarely repeat tasks, for example."

Celebrity Big Brother has delivered dozens of memorable moments since it first debuted in 2001, just a few months after the first 'civilian' series in the summer of 2000.

Mr Osborne cited the 2016 series featuring American reality star Tiffany Pollard - who famously thought one of her fellow housemates had died after a misunderstanding during a conversation with David Bowie's ex-wife. Angie Bowie - as one of his personal favourites.

"I watched the Perez Hilton and Katie Price one and really enjoyed that," he said. "I think the 'David's dead' moment is probably one of the most iconic pieces of reality television ever produced. That made the rounds in America as well."

Housemates are often supplied with alcohol on certain nights during their stay, but the producer insists their intake is always kept under control.

"Alcohol is always put in at Big Brother's discretion. It's always closely monitored," he said.

During this reporter's trip to the Borehamwood bungalow, former winner Rylan Clark-Neal arrived in the house.

The former X Factor contestant now presents the spin-off show, Big Brother's Bit On The Side, and has been an avid viewer since the first series.

"Every single housemate that's walked through the doors - whether they last a day, week or until finale - they've each contributed to an unbelievable show," he said. "But mostly the fans. I myself was, and still am, a massive super fan of the show and without them the show wouldn't have made 18 years.

"I'm over the Moon, after our extended break, to be back where I belong.

"Looking after my baby. Not a series goes by that I don't get excited about a new launch."

The 'civilian' series, featuring members of the public who audition to enter the house, normally airs during the summer months, but has been pushed back this year, with Mr Osborne revealing it will air shortly after the celebrity series concludes.

Emma Willis, who has hosted the show since 2013, is also a die-hard fan since day one.

"I love Big Brother and I'm as addicted to the show now as I was 18 years ago. Even if I didn't work on it I would still watch it every evening," she said.

Welcome to the mad house... who's who in line-up

An adult film actress, a Love Island contestant and a former Premier League footballer are just some of the famous faces entering the Celebrity Big Brother house .

Leading the way is Stormy Daniels, the porn star who made headlines all over the world this year after claiming to have slept with US president Donald Trump in 2006.

She is alleged to have signed a non-disclosure agreement so she would not discuss their reported affair during the 2016 presidential election.

Love Island 2017 contestant Gabby Allen, who dated Blazin Squad's Marcel Somerville in the villa, will also be making the Big Brother house her home. Former The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne will be joining her, just a few months after his split from wife Jacqueline Jossa.

US actress Kirstie Alley, who starred in Cheers, has also signed up along with TV psychic Sally Morgan, known as 'Psychic Sally'. Rodrigo Alves, known for his numerous cosmetic surgeries, will also enter the house along with ex-Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett and US reality star Natalie Nunn who appeared on the TV show Bad Girls Club.

Also in the cast are Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, ex-Arsenal and Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant and Married at First Sight contestant Ben Jardine.

Chloe Ayling, who hit the headlines when she was held captive for six days after being lured to Italy for a bogus photoshoot, will also be moving into the TV bungalow.

Nick Leeson, the former broker famous for causing the downfall of Barings Bank, is the final housemate joining the show.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres tomorrow night on 3e at 9pm.

