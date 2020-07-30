| 16.8°C Dublin

First look at Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in TV drama The Comey Rule

Brendan Gleeson stars at Donald Gleeson Expand

Close

Brendan Gleeson stars at Donald Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson stars at Donald Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson stars at Donald Gleeson

Keiran Southern

Brendan Gleeson transforms into Donald Trump in the first teaser for TV drama The Comey Rule.

The Irish actor, 65, is starring alongside Jeff Daniels in a miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey’s tell-all book A Higher Loyalty.

Brendan Gleeson transforms into Donald Trump in the first teaser for TV drama The Comey Rule Expand

Close

Brendan Gleeson transforms into Donald Trump in the first teaser for TV drama The Comey Rule

Brendan Gleeson transforms into Donald Trump in the first teaser for TV drama The Comey Rule

Brendan Gleeson transforms into Donald Trump in the first teaser for TV drama The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule, set to premiere in the US in September, explores the clash of personalities between the two men following Mr Trump’s election in 2016.

The 30-second teaser shows glimpses of Gleeson in Mr Trump’s trademark hairstyle while growling “I’m the president now” in an imitation of the president’s distinctive voice.

The Comey Rule was initially set to premiere after November’s presidential election before writer/director Billy Ray shared a letter of apology to the cast noting his disappointment in the decision.

He said he made the project for his country and wanted to “get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election”.

Network Showtime changed course and the four-hour miniseries will now air over two nights, beginning on September 27, roughly six weeks before US voters go to the polls.

Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Peter Coyote, Steven Pasquale and William Sadler also star.

Mr Trump abruptly fired FBI director Comey in May 2017, saying it was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Gleeson is best known for film roles in Braveheart, Gangs Of New York and In Bruges, as well as for playing Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter movies.

PA Media

Most Read

  1. 'I'm Irish'- Normal People's Paul Mescal reminds UK publications after Emmy nomination 'I'm Irish'- Normal People's Paul Mescal reminds UK publications after Emmy nomination
  2. 'It just goes to show how racism is ingrained in our society' - Normal People actress Aoife Hinds racially abused on street during Dublin shoot 'It just goes to show how racism is ingrained in our society' - Normal People actress Aoife Hinds racially abused on street during Dublin shoot
  3. Paul Whitington Opinion This year's IFTA nominations prove Ireland is teeming with talent – despite one glaring omission This year's IFTA nominations prove Ireland is teeming with talent – despite one glaring omission
  4. Big night out at the Baftas for 'Normal People' Big night out at the Baftas for 'Normal People'
  5. No sex please, we're Irish: The racy scenes that left us reeling No sex please, we're Irish: The racy scenes that left us reeling