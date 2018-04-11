First Dates Ireland has been hugely successful for RTE2 so it's no surprise that it will return for another season.

First Dates Ireland has been hugely successful for RTE2 so it's no surprise that it will return for another season.

First Dates Ireland in search of older daters for new series

Getting the balance of daters right is a tough job for the producers as more women tend to apply than men and older people are less likely to sign up than younger people.

If there has been any criticism of the show it has been that there have been quite a few dates featuring teenagers. Of course it's great to see young single people attempting to mingle, but with more life experience, often more dating and relationship experience behind them older daters are a fascinating bunch.

Looking for love? 👀 Look no further! ❤️



The First Dates restaurant is opening its doors to the next batch of singletons! 🥂#FirstDatesIRL



Apply today at https://t.co/gh2JiMc80b! 📋 — COCO Television (@COCOtv) April 10, 2018

Producers have invited people of all ages to apply for the show but are particularly looking for people over 30. Maitre D' Mateo and waitress Alice Marr feature in a tweet inviting the public to sign up for a date at the Gibson Hotel.

If you're 'single and genuinely looking for love' you can apply to be a 'featured dater' or a 'background dater' if you're a little too shy. You need to be over 18 and a permanent legal resident of Ireland. You can see the other terms and conditions and apply HERE

Good luck!

Online Editors