First Dates Ireland and Greenpeace conspiracies – what to watch on TV and streaming tonight

It’s not quite the weekend so stay in with some of these great TV and streaming choices.

Murder in the Pacific

BBC2, 9pm

The bombers of the Rainbow Warrior reveal how the French government convinced them Greenpeace had been infiltrated by the KGB.

​Cheap European Homes

RTÉ One, 7pm

Terry and Samantha are currently living in a Wexford cottage but want to move to Spain, and ask Maggie Molloy to find them a property with a terrace and a pool.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Dubliner Aaron reckons he’s a 9.9 out of 10, so is taken aback when he meets fitness model Judy, whom he’s forced to admit is prettier than himself.

The Ipcress File

BBC4, 9pm

Classic British spy thriller starring Michael Caine as Harry Palmer, a British intelligence officer who’s assigned to investigate the strange disappearance of top scientists and gets lost in an underworld of espionage. With Gordon Jackson, Sue Lloyd.

Shadow and Bone

Netflix, streaming now

Season two is upon us already, and Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. General Kirigan, however, has returned to finish what he started.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Money Shot: The PornHub Story

Netflix, streaming now

Sure listen, it was only a matter of time. On a positive note — the “adult entertainment platform” has gone from allegations of trafficking to a new wave of censorship for performers making consensual porn.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.

Ted Lasso

AppleTV+, streaming now

A saccharin-infused season three awaits! Hey, at least Roy Keane — sorry — Kent finally seems a bit happier in himself now that he’s part of the coaching team and found a bit of love in his life. With Hannah Waddingham (right).