Fiona O’Carroll confirms Mrs Brown’s Boys will return next year with new mini-series

Fiona O’Carroll has confirmed that a brand-new series of Mrs Brown’s Boys will air next year.

The beloved RTÉ and BBC sitcom, created by and starring Fiona’s father Brendan O'Carroll, ran for three seasons between 2011 and 2013but the franchise has been kept alive with live tours, holiday specials, a movie, and a musical.

And for the first time in almost a decade, the show will return as a mini-series next year while two new Christmas specials are also on the cards.

Fiona (41), who plays Maria Brown in Mrs Brown’s Boys, told the RTÉ Guide: “In October we'll be filming Mrs Brown: two Christmas specials and the first of a mini-series of four episodes, the other three early next year.

"We've the live show in November at the SSE Arena in Belfast and 3Arena in Dublin. And we're planning more theatre dates for next year."

The Mrs Brown's Boys comeback was originally supposed to happen this year, but production was delayed due to Covid restrictions and scheduling issues.

Fiona previously spoke about the difficulties the team faced while trying to get the ball rolling on the new series.

Speaking on Ireland AM earlier this year, she explained: "Well, you know what this industry is like. There is lots of talk and lots of talk and until it is happening you will never really know. Yes, there is talk.

"We were supposed to be doing a mini series this year but, unfortunately, due to various different reasons it didn't happen.

"So, there is talk of it happening next year, a possible mini series. It is not just down to us, it is down to studio time, it is down to crew and it is down to cast.

"With Covid, it was a massively turbulent time and there is huge backlog and all artists and productions are fighting for time and space.

"It is hard to get that time to make stuff and get a slot. Yes, there is talk but whether it happens, I don't know."