Author Cathy Kelly and Maurizio Benenato during the Dancing With The Stars live show .

Writer Cathy Kelly got her marching orders from RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night after becoming the first celebrity to exit the show.

It was the last chapter in the author’s journey on the flagship programme after she surprisingly got the boot from the Sunday night show after failing to win over the voting public.

This was despite scoring a respectable vote score of 15 from the judges for her Tango with partner Maurizio Benenato.

She described the show as “an amazing experience.”

“It has been so much fun, I have had so much fun with Maurizio,” she said.

She had failed to wow judge Brian Redmond who told her earlier in the night how her performance was “a bit too Debbie Harry and not quite Dirty Harry. It was OK, but didn't quite make my day."

The third show in the new series saw Lottie Ryan drafted in to replace presenter Jennifer Zamparelli after the 2fm star fell ill with Covid during the week.

Despite being brought in at the last minute, Ryan cut a relaxed figure on the live show, which she won in March 2020 with Pasquale la Rocca and now fronts a DWTS Podcast.

She told viewers how it was an “absolute honour to be here and here’s hoping that Jen will be back in the ballroom very soon.”

This was the first week that all 12 celebrities performed their routines together on the live show co-presented by Nicky Byrne.

And some clear favourites have already emerged with singer Erica Coady topping the leaderboard thanks to her combined score of 47 from the past two weeks.

She made history with the highest opening score in the history of the series and Sunday night saw her perform a flawless foxtrot to the music of My Girl, earning her 23 points from judges.

Hot on her heels though in second place is champion-winning jockey Nina Carberry – who scored the first nine of the series - followed by her fellow sports star, gold Paralympian Ellen Keane.

The Clontarf native opened the show by performing a lively cha-cha-cha to the tune of ‘Get Out of my Head.’

She received some positive comments from the judges, with Arthur Gourounlian. saying that her “body language is beautiful, you need to just go for it a bit more.”

TV presenter Grainne Seoige also made a bit impression with her fiery Paso Doble to the tune of ‘Devil Woman’, transforming from Ice Queen to a lady-in-red as she showed off some fancy footwork.

Judge Brian Redmond said they “definitely captured the atmosphere and the characteristics of this dance" and the pair scored 17 points from the panel.

Next Sunday it will be Movie Week on the hit show where the remaining 11 celebrities and their pro-dancers will strut their stuff to cinema-inspired routines.