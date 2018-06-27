Father Ted creator Graham Linehan reveals he's receiving treatment for cancer

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has revealed he is being treated for testicular cancer.

The 50-year-old writer and director took to Twitter to share the news with his almost 700,000 followers on Wednesday.

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and had a testicle removed and is now facing a course of chemotherapy.

"I got a bit of bad news recently," he wrote. "A little touch of the old cancer. Luckily, ball cancer is one of the best ones to have (sorry, ladies!) and they got rid of it all pretty quickly, along with a ball. Bye, ball! I'll never forget the good times!"

He said he is "not looking forward" to the course of chemo but added, "it's better than dying".

Graham, who has two children with his wife Helen, said that he may have to take time out from working on the Father Ted musical he recently announced.

Earlier this month he told fans that he and Ted writing partner Arthur Matthews had been working on a Father Ted musical entitled 'Pope Ted - The Father Ted musical'.

The music has been written by Neil Hannon from the Divine Comedy who performed the theme of the original show.

Addressing the project in his Twitter thread, he said, "‘Pope Ted’ is coming along nicely. It’s really making us laugh. I’m not sure whether I’ll have to stop working on it or what, but the script (sorry, ‘book’) is so close to being done that I can walk away from it for a while and we’re still in good shape."

He also apologised to fans who bought tickets to his writing courses scheduled for Sydney and Melbourne in early August and said he is "hoping to make it back next year".

Graham Linehan with wife Helen, who collaborated on the Motherland series

Messages of support have been flooding in for him on Twitter.

