Father Ted actor Pat Laffan has passed away at the age of 79.

Father Ted actor Pat Laffan has passed away at the age of 79.

Father Ted actor Pat Laffan - best known as 'Pat Mustard' - has passed away aged 79

The actor, best known his role as Pat Mustard in the Channel 4 Irish comedy, was a tour-de-force on the small screen and stage.

The Co Meath star seemed able to command any role, whether it on a soap, in a Hollywood movie such as Warhorse or treading the boards at The Abbey.

He boasted an incredible 40 films on his CV and also gained roles in Eastenders and The Clinic.

Mr Laffan’s death was announced by his agency, Lisa Richards, earlier today.

A statement read: “Pat was one the very first clients of the agency but more than that, he was a close friend, a mentor and a hugely important supporter of the company’s founders Lisa and Richard Cook and for many of the staff of the agency, who had the pleasure to represent and work with him over almost 30 years.”

The agency added: “While Pat is perhaps still best remembered by Irish screen audiences for his portrayal of Mr Burgess in Roddy Doyle’s film, The Snapper, and as Pat Mustard, the notorious milkman in Father Ted, he had almost 40 film credits and 30 television credits to his name.

“All here will remember him first and foremost as our friend and mentor and we will miss him terribly. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Sad news about Pat Laffan, who has passed away

We perhaps knew him best as Pat Mustard, but he was a fine and established actor with a resume to be proud of.

Check out 1993's The Snapper, if you've not seen it.

Thoughts with his family and those close to him pic.twitter.com/AwgC8qtnOs — Father Ted Speak (@FatherTedSpeak) March 14, 2019

Mr Laffan was a member of the Abbey Theatre Company in the 1960s and 1970s and even directed at the Gate theatre in Dublin during the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan tweeted: “Just heard the sad news that Pat Laffan, who played Pat Mustard in Father Ted has died. Rest in peace, Pat, a pleasure to work with you.”

Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan posted a black and white headshot of the actor and tweeted: “I’m devastated to hear of the passing of the amazing Pat Laffan.

“I was very fortunate to get to work with him over the years. He was one funny man under his hard exterior. A gentle giant. He left us with some incredible performances, most notably as George Burgess. RIP my friend.”

The Gate also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor, stating Mr Laffan had enjoyed a “prolific career as an actor and director. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

While the Abbey Theatre also joined in the tributes writing how staff were “very sad” to hear of Mr Laffan’s death. “His career at the Abbey started in 1961 and spanned five decades.

“He will be sorely missed.”

The theatre posted a photograph of Mr Laffan, one of his earliest on the theatre’s stage, while performing in The Enemy Within in 1962.

The Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, where the performer had been a board member, stated it had learned of Mr Laffan’s death “with great sadness.”

“The director, founder, board, staff and students express their sincere sympathies to Pat’s family and friends.”

Among a glittering array of films, the star also appeared in recent movie hits, including Warhorse and The Queen and prior to this, Intermission and The General.

Irish actor Pat Laffan has passed away. Over the years, Pat was an incredible force in the Irish theatre community and was no stranger to the Gate throughout his prolific career as an actor and director. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/f9LGqDWRt1 — Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) March 14, 2019 Very sad to hear that Pat Laffan has passed away. His career at the Abbey started in 1961 and spanned five decades. He will be sorely missed. He is pictured (centre) in one of his earliest appearances here in The Enemy Within in 1962. pic.twitter.com/F1zOdtBK0E — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) March 14, 2019 Just heard the sad news that Pat Laffan who played Pat Mustard in Father Ted has died. Rest in peace, Pat, a pleasure to work with you. https://t.co/ej9ZnsPlv0 — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) March 14, 2019

Online Editors