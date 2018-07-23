If you've spent the last 10 weeks drooling over the stunning Mallorcan villas inhabited by the Love Island contestants, the good news is that one of them is available to rent.

If you've spent the last 10 weeks drooling over the stunning Mallorcan villas inhabited by the Love Island contestants, the good news is that one of them is available to rent.

Fancy staying at Love Island's luxury Casa Amor villa? Here's what it costs to rent

The contestants are currently enjoying (or enduring, depending on their situation) their last week in the main villa, but the second villa, Casa Amor, is currently available to book - for a cool £4572 (€5164) to £7417 (€8378) per week.

It's the villa where the lads were sent to mingle with the new arrivals, where Josh met Kaz who he brought back to the main villa, much to Georgia's dismay. It was also where Jack encountered his ex Ellie during his separation from Dani.

You might remember the crystal clear pool with sunloungers alongside or the large outdoor terrace.

Adam and Darylle met at Casa Amor (ITV)

The villa is located in a secluded spot just a few minutes' drive from the village of Sant Llorenc de Cardassar in Mallorca.

Available via luxury villa company Villa Retreats, it's described as "a superb, ultra modern house with high standard furniture and fittings and stylish design".

Love Island's 'Casa Amor' villa. PIC: Villa Retreats

It has a private driveway flanked by vines, a spacious reception area, and designer kitchen with Quooker hot water system and that all-important wine chiller.

Although the Love Island contestants had to share a bedroom, the villa has, in fact, four separate bedrooms and sleeps eight people. The master bedroom suite on the first floor has twin balconies and en-suite.

Love Island's 'Casa Amor' villa. PIC: Villa Retreats

You can also pay extra for a private chauffeur, speciality chef or nanny among other luxurious extras.

Love Island's 'Casa Amor' villa. PIC: Villa Retreats

