Families visit Love Island villa in penultimate episode of 2021 reality show

The friends and family of the Love Island finalists will arrive in the villa in Sunday night’s episodes to offer their verdicts on the burgeoning relationships.

Millie Court will receive a text showing a selfie of her mother and sister alongside the parents of her partner Liam Reardon, and the couple realise they are about to see their families.

Speaking in the beach hut Liam admits: ”As soon as they came around the corner I teared up – it was very emotional.”

As they catch up with their relatives, Liam’s mother Donna says of Millie: “You look really happy. You should be, she’s gorgeous.

“We love Millie, she’s lush.”

His father Paul adds: “She’s lovely – she’s obviously as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside.”

Referring to Liam’s dalliance with Lillie Haynes, he says: “We shouted at the TV a few times.

“You hold your hand up and you take the blame, well done.”

The end is in sight for our final four couples, but there's a few very important meetings in the diary first... It's time to meet the families and friends! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/98ZRIoQNO4 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Millie’s mother Esme tells her of Liam: “I can just see what a lovely boy he is – genuinely nice boy,” adding she has googled the distance between Essex, where Millie lives, and Wales, where Liam lives.

After both families meet, Millie says: “It’s just really nice to see our two families together and combined as one, because for our future that’s going to be an important thing. I just feel so happy right now.”

Teddy Soares is thrilled when his brothers Sidney and Carlos arrive, while Faye Winter is surprised by her sister Joanne and best friend Sophie.

Teddy says: “Words don’t even explain how amazing it felt just to see them. It didn’t even feel real, it felt like I was in a movie.”

Joanne tells Faye: “We’re so super proud… I think Teddy’s lovely… It looks really natural.

“It looks like you like being in each other’s company and that’s really nice to watch.”

Carlos tells Teddy: “The way you’ve carried yourself, I couldn’t be more proud. You’ve stayed true to yourself and you’ve been a gentleman.”

Later Tyler Cruickshank’s parents arrive alongside Kaz Kamwi’s mother and sister.

Tyler’s mother says of Kaz: “I like her. She is beautiful. She really does [get you].”

Meanwhile Kaz’s sister Banji says: “I think he’s so cute, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s so your vibe.”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran also get paid a visit, with Chloe’s mother and sister arriving alongside Toby’s mother and sister.

Chloe’s mother Louisa tells her: “I’ll tell you something, you’ve been fantastic. You have been iconic.

“You have been fantastic, I can’t tell you. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so funny.”

Toby’s mother Victoria says: “You are besotted with Chloe. You are cute. You’re very cute together.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.