Fair City's tense hostage situation culminates in death of a character on tonight's terrifying episode

A character meets their demise on Fair City tonight as the terrifying Dr Oakley drama comes to a head.

A character meets their demise on Fair City tonight as the terrifying Dr Oakley drama comes to a head.

Tension has been ramping up in Carrigstown since before Christmas as Oakley's insidious plans have become increasingly threatening.

**WARNING: Spoilers for tonight's episode** And tonight his vendetta threatens the lives of Miriam and the O'Brien house residents as he holds them, hostage.

With Miriam (Sorcha Fox) tied up, she fails to convince Oakley (Marcus Lamb) to negotiate with gardai. Oakley then starts to worry his devoted follower Emmet (Daithi Mac Suibhne) when he orders that Miriam is tied up with the rest of the group.

After going upstairs, Emmet is alarmed to discover petrol in the attic and begins to realise that Oakley's plan is not what he thought it was. Emmet tries to comfort the rest of the house, including Damien (Maclean Burke) who is there with his baby daughter Saoirse, and tells them he has a plan to get them out.

With Oakley distracted, Emmet reaches for the gun but fails to carry out his escape plan after the crazed doctor threatens to set the house on fire. Emmet pretends to go along with Oakley's plan to set the house ablaze and blame the fire on Miriam.

Hannah (Amy O'Dwyer) tries to save baby Saoirse from Oakley's clutches, but he stops her.

Elsewhere, several other Carrigstown residents have gathered in Vino's, and word has spread about what is happening inside the O'Brien house.

Robbie (Karl Shiels) convinces Hughie (Joe Hanley) to help him carry out a dangerous rescue mission. He enters the house through the attic and is shocked to find the cans of petrol. Carol (Aisling O'Neill) realises Robbie is missing and urges Hughie to tell her what he has done.

Fair City airs tonight on RTE One at 8pm

Online Editors