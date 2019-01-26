Emotions will run high in Carrigstown tomorrow night, as Orla Molloy faces into her first IVF meeting with Dr Breda - without her husband by her side.

Fair City's Orla starts IVF - with ex Tommy and not husband Wayne in desperate bid for 'saviour' baby

Instead, the Fair City mum is accompanied to the appointment by Tommy, where she will learn how to administer the IVF injections.

In recent weeks, Orla has found herself in the unenviable position of a mother with a child in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

Junior is suffering from Fanconi anaemia, increasing his risk of developing cancer.

Neither she nor husband Wayne - played by Victor Burke - are a match for Junior, so she has decided to have a second "saviour" child through IVF with Junior's biological father, Tommy.

In order to go through with it, Orla must pretend that she and Tommy are a couple, leaving Wayne out of the picture and feeling like he is a third wheel.

Viewers will see an on-edge Orla meeting with Tommy, refusing to allow Wayne to come along.

Things get worse when Tommy reveals he wants access to the baby when it's born.

Sorcha Furlong, who plays Orla, previously told the Herald that the desperate mum is not thinking straight as she does all in her power to do the best for her son.

"Orla is not really thinking things through. She's just thinking, 'What can we do?'," said Sorcha.

"It's a human story, and we were conscious that people are going through this and you want to play the role in a truthful way."

"It's our responsibility to do this justice. At the end of the day, when we finish, we get to go home to our family.

"However, there are people out there who are dealing with this. God forbid, we could all be in that situation."

The storyline continues through the week as Orla begins the treatment.

Elsewhere, Doug and Ray clash over their new responsibilities, as Ray struggles to get to grips with using the new technology in the garage, and Mairead is irritated by Renee's lazy attitude to work.

Fair City airs tomorrow at 8.30pm on RTE One

