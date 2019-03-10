Fair City's Clelia Murphy fails to impress as Johnny Ward tops scoreboard with showstopper

Eurovision is Europe's biggest party but the party was sadly over for Fair City star Clelia Murphy last night, beaten in her third Dancing With The Stars dance-off by comedian Fred Cooke.

Her waltz to the first ever Irish song to win Eurovision in 1970 - Dana's All Kinds of Everything - failed to impress the viewers at home after a small mistake during her performance.

It came down to the wire for the actress as the final vote on her fate landed with Loraine, who chose to save Fred.

However Clelia said she was happy she got the chance to rectify for her earlier errors the second time round.

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker dancing Credit: kobpix

"It's a pleasure to be apart of. Am I upset? Yeah. But it's how you pick yourself up afterwards," she told the Irish Independent.

She said she had found the slower pace of the waltz difficult.

"If I had messed up again I'd have been a puddle of the floor but the fact I fixed it I am delighted."

It was Eurovision week on the show so in suitable fashion, Johnny Logan opened the night with his Eurovision-winning number Hold Me Now, setting the tone for the remainder of the show as the stars stepped out with Eurovision-themed dances.

Things even got a little bit Bucks Fizz as the celebs took on the Eurothon - a dance-off which saw Johnny and Emily nab five extra points at the end of the night.

Viewers also saw Ireland's 2019 entry 22 sang by Sarah McTernan.

There was also some Eurovision legends in the audience, including 1993 winner Niamh Kavanagh and presenter Marty Whelan.

It was Fred who kicked off the dancing with a samba to arguably the most memorable Eurovision song in recent times, Mickey Harte's We've Got the World.

He split the judges opinion with Brian saying his routine had been as "flat as a pancake" while Loraine and Julian thought the comedian had fared well with the most difficult of the Latin dances. He scored 17 points.

The showstopping moment of the night came from Love/Hate star Johnny Ward as he scored 30 points for a contemporary ballroom routine to contest-winner Conchita Wurst's Rise Like a Phoenix.

The actor said he put all his emotion after his dad passing into the dance - with outstanding results, as he gave the professionals a run for their money with his agility on the floor.

He was applauded for his athleticism from judge Julian who said it was "box office gold".

There was nothing wooden about Cliona Hagan as she became a Puppet on a String for her Charleston with partner Robert Rowinski.

However, like Fred, she split the judges' opinions.

"Great characterisation throughout" was the verdict from Brian, however he added that the dance had been good but not great.

Loraine agreed with Briand but Julian said the country star (30) had "sold it" to him, saying she had the "best swivels" he had seen all series.

She notched up a total of 25 points.

Mairead Ronan lifted the room as she danced a "fierce, euphoric" Paso Doble to Swedish 2012 winner Euphoria.

A self-proclaimed Eurovision superfan, Mairead impressed the judges with her energy and clinched three nines.

