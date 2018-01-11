Fair City's Amy O'Dwyer has spoken about her character's shocking death in last night's episode, admitting she has mixed feelings about it.

Fair City's Amy O'Dwyer has 'mixed emotions' as Hannah is killed off in dramatic scenes

The Tipperary woman plays Hannah on the top-rated soap, and viewers watched as she met her demise at the hands of Dr Oakley (Marcus Lamb) after he pushed her down the stairs when she tried to rescue baby Saoirse.

The killer was armed with a flare gun and had just doused the floor with petrol. "I must admit I had mixed emotions," said Amy.

Dan risks his life for Robbie

"I was excited to be going out in a dramatic way and looking forward to seeing how we were going to film it, but also sad for the character who ultimately is a victim in someone else's battle. "Hannah has been vul- nerable from day one, but I'm glad she gets a chance to prove her strength when she tries to save baby Saoirse."

Amy said she would miss her fellow cast members after departing the show. "There are so many people I didn't get to work with because of storylines, but I can tell you that everyone is so friendly and supportive," she said.

"But I'll miss my fellow Phoenix Way members as I worked with them the most, and despite our rocky relationship on screen, Miriam, Emmet and I are good friends." In tonight's episode, viewers will see the fall-out from Hannah's death.

Robbie (Karl Shiels) breaks into the house to try to rescue Saoirse, but Carol (Aisling O'Neill) is hot on his heels and tells the gardai what he has done.

He is discovered by Oakley before he can make his escape and is shocked to discover the doctor is behind the siege.

Overcome with rage, Robbie lunges at Oakley who raises the flare gun. Dan (Steve Gunn) risks his life by jumping in between them as the rest of the group try to flee the house.

Miriam (Sorcha Fox) and Emmet (Daithi MacSuibhne) are left heartbroken by Hannah's death and prepare themselves for the worst. Oakley grabs Miriam and flees upstairs with Saoirse, but he gets more than he bargained for when he reaches the attic and has a stand-off with the armed gardai.

Amy admitted she would miss the "buzz" of working on the busy RTE set. "It's a hive of activity. No day is the same in there. You're working with different directors all the time, you have an opportunity to meet and work with actors you haven't met before," she said. "There's a hard working crew, there's a quick-turn-around on scripts. I'll miss the buzz of that."

Fair City airs tonight on RTE One at 8pm. 'Is yer man holding them hostage with a water pistol?' - Dr Oakley's flare gun was the star of last night's Fair City

