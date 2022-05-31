Fair City to move from Wednesday evenings ahead of ‘gripping summer storylines’

RTÉ’s Fair City is set to move from Wednesday to Friday evenings ahead of what its producers have described as “gripping summer storylines”.

Beginning on Sunday, June 12 the long-running soap will no longer air on Wednesday and instead will broadcast on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

The move to Friday at 7:30pm follows ITV's revised schedule for Coronation Street and Emmerdale, and BBC's EastEnders.

Having reviewed RTÉ’s soap schedule, the State broadcaster took the decision to move Fair City to Fridays to ensure that “viewers can continue to enjoy four episodes, four nights a week”.

Ahead of the start of the major summer storylines, Fair City Executive Producer Brigie deCourcy said it is an “exciting time in Carrigstown”.

“This Summer we get to tell the stories we have been planning for some time. Emotions will run high with the heart-breaking story of Anto Collins’ gambling addiction, how he deceives and weaves in and out of his lies; Damien and Mairead struggle to manage sugar daddy turned property developer James Rafferty as his elusive father remains just that, and by the time we reach our anniversary in September, Carrigstown will once again be thrown into even more drama with plenty of surprises, shocks and returning faces,” she said.

Fair City, now in its 33rd season will celebrate its 34th anniversary on Sunday September 18.

From June 12th it will air at 8pm on Sundays and Tuesdays, 8.30pm on Thursdays and 7.30pm on Fridays.