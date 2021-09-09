Fair City spoiler alert: Bad boy Will Casey is left for dead following shocking attack

Ger is appalled when Lee and Darragh confess to killing Will

Fair City bad boy Will Casey will be left for dead in dramatic scenes on the hit soap tonight.

Viewers have already seen crime boss/publican Ger Lynch swear vengeance on the scheming nurse after Hayley told her she was convinced it was Will that mugged her last week.

Ger then hands Darragh and Lee her weapon of choice, having discovered that it was Will that attacked her daughter Hayley.

Will following the confrontation

Will following the confrontation

It’s a long time since Ger told both Darragh and Lee that they owe her a favour, so now that it’s been called in Darragh and Lee are daunted by the task set by her.

With Dean hiding in Ger’s bedroom having decided to surprise her with a romantic afternoon, Will decides to flee Carrigstown after he gets a knock on the door from Darragh.

Darragh and Lee find the scene

Darragh and Lee find the scene

But his attempt to flee is scuppered. Forced to have a drink with a nervous Darragh, Will tries to get in Darragh’s head about Ger. But then Lee arrives, masked up and ready to intimidate.

In true Will fashion, it’s Will ruffling feathers leading Lee to smash him through the glass kitchen door.

Could it be enough to kill him? Panicked and failing to revive Will, the brothers flee the scene.

Ger is appalled when Lee and Darragh confess to killing Will

Ger is appalled when Lee and Darragh confess to killing Will

Meanwhile, Cristiano is celebrating his birthday with Mairead and Damien. Having made plans that Dean do a burlesque dance for Cris, Damien wonders why he is a no show.

Back at McCoys, Darragh and Lee tell Ger their attack went horribly wrong saying they’ve killed Will.

Dean overhears Darragh and Lee recount their bloody story to Ger and so he sneaks out of Ger’s without being seen.