Fair City: Showdown between Ger and Yates in Carrigstown

Tonight's Fair City saw a saw a showdown between Ger and Yates. Credit: RTÉ

A showdown took place between Ger and Yates tonight in Carrigstown after Ger made allegations against Yates to Detective McCabe.

It comes as DI Steve Yates gets closer and closer to rattling the seemingly unshakeable Ger Lynch - and tonight's episode saw her hold her nerve when asked about her dealings with the McMorrow’s and the cleaning company, Dolus Eco Cleaning.

The drama between the pair has been bubbling in recent weeks and last week, Yates held his own investigation into Ger and her shady money lending business.

On Tuesday night, viewers were left thinking that Ger was on thin ice after she threatened to “smash his pathetic career into the ground”.

Caught in the middle, earlier this week Hayley admitted to Yates she knew what he was up to and that Ger knows too.

In tonight's Fair City, Ger made allegations against Yates to Detective McCabe. When Yates told Ger her accounts are frozen, Hayley began to worry for his wellbeing after Ger vowed that she would put a stop to him.

In a bid to try and warn her ex-boyfriend Steve, Hayley left a concerned voice message for Yates.

Ger then made a visit to the garda station and made an accusation against Yates and as she was convinced that she planted a seed of doubt in the mind of Det McCabe about Yates, she failed to mention it to Hayley, who was still torn between the two, warning Steve not to push Ger.

“You push her too far, you’ll regret it,” she said.

Yates then finally found out about Ger’s accusation and confronted her in an explosive showdown in the Hungry Pig, telling her she won’t get away with it

“You tried to take me down, so it’s fair game,” he warned her.

Hayley, who was hurt after showing loyalty to Ger, accused her of being ‘the crooked one’ and told her she’s ashamed to have her as her mother.

