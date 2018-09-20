Fair City shock death: Kerri-Ann stabbed to death in a dramatic week in Carrigstown

Just weeks after giving birth to her first child, Fair City killer Kerri-Ann Bishop has finally paid for killing rival Karen - with her life.

It's a big week for the Dublin soap as it marks its 29th year, and last night viewers were left stunned when Kerri-Ann was stabbed to death by Karen O'Neill's mother Aoife.

Karen was killed by Kerri-Ann earlier this year.

It all came to a head when Aoife spotted Kerri-Ann had cruelly given baby Samantha the name Karen on a fake passport and she stabbed Kerri-Ann in the stomach.

Aoife stabs Kerri-Ann

Kerri-Ann had decided against fleeing Carrigstown to face her prison sentence when Aoife took matters into her own hands.

Leaving the show wraps up a "rollercoaster of a year" for actress Jenny Dixon who plays Kerri-Ann.

Jenny, who recently became engaged to her long-term boyfriend, TD Tom Neville, has said that while she is emotional over her departure, she thinks the dramatic end of the road for Kerri-Ann is a "fitting" plot twist.

"I had a sit-down with the writers and executive producer and felt that we'd covered so much ground with the character of Kerri-Ann that it felt fitting to have a big, dramatic exit, rather than an extended background stay in prison," she said.

Jenny has been part of the cast since 2013 and leaving behind colleagues who have become like family to her is hard for the Dublin actress.

She is saying goodbye to her "TV hubby" Dave O'Sullivan, who plays Decco, and good pals George McMahon (Mondo) and Stephanie Kelly (Sasha Bishop).

There have been many ups and downs for ditzy Kerri-Ann, and her forbidden love affair with Mondo ending up on an episode of Gogglebox watched by Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell is one highlight for Jenny.

However, she is already looking forward to the future.

"I've had some really interesting meetings so there are potentially things in the pipeline which I'm excited about," she said.

There is more action for Fair City fans tonight when it airs at 8pm on RTE One.

