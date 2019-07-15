Fair City actor Karl Shiels dies suddenly

THE actor Karl Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn in popular soap 'Fair City', has died suddenly.

THE actor Karl Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn in popular soap 'Fair City', has died suddenly.

His cast mates were informed of his death today.

His passing comes weeks after the death of Tom Jordan who played Charlie Kelly in the long running soap.

A highly respected actor Shiels’ TV and film work included Batman Begins, Veronica Guerin, Intermission, The Clinic, and Capital Letters for which he was nominated for an IFTA for Best Actor in 2004.

His agent Lisa Richard said they were “deeply shocked” by his sudden passing yesterday.

"Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light hearted, funny, sharp witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs - where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors - and of his own company Semper Fi before that.”

Actors Don Baker, Aisling O'Neill and Karl Shiels in a scene from RTÉ soap opera 'Fair City'

"Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.

"Our hearts are broken but today our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla and his many close friends among whom we count ourselves lucky to have been for so many years."

More to follow

Online Editors