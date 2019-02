Clive Swift, who starred in classic British comedy Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 82.

Clive Swift, who starred in classic British comedy Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 82.

'Extremely talented and wonderful' - Keeping Up Appearances actor Clive Swift dead, aged 82

Swift died peacefully at home following an illness, his family confirmed.

The comic star became well-known for his role as Richard Bucket, the henpecked husband of Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC series mocking UK class obsessions.

He continued to be active in a career spanning six decades, and was last credited with an appearance on screen in 2017.

A statement from his family said: "After a short illness, Clive died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family."

Swift had small roles in the late 1960s, then moved to his first television roles in the 1970s.

Keeping Up Appearances began in 1990 and Swift achieved widespread fame, starring in 42 episodes until 1995.

He worked alongside Dame Patricia Routledge, who played his class-obsessed wife, who famously pronounced Bucket as "Bouquet".

Swift also appeared in the 2007 Doctor Who Christmas special.

He had a daughter Rebecca, who died in 2017, and is survived by sons Adam, a university academic, and garden designer Joe.

Shane Allen, BBC controller of comedy, paid tribute via the broadcaster.

He said: "Clive was a very highly regarded character actor with a long and distinguished career.

"His role as Richard Bucket brought huge audiences and great affection in one of the all-time classic sitcoms.

"Thoughts are with close friends and loved ones at this time."

There was an outpouring of tributes for Swift on social media this evening.

British actor James Dreyfus said: "Loved this extremely talented, subtle actor. RIP the wonderful Clive Swift."

Press Association