Ex-'Strictly' judge defends dancers over kiss

Arlene Phillips has said she "knows many people in open relationships", defending the decision by 'Strictly Come Dancing' to keep Seann Walsh and Katya Jones on the TV show after the fallout caused by their kiss last week.

Phillips, who was formerly a judge on the British show, defended the pair and asked the public to keep an open mind. She said: "They are consenting adults. The public appear to be the moral guardians. I'm not condoning what they've done. Unless they've signed some sort of disclosure that there is a behavioural contract, they are not going to stop what they've been hired to do, and that is dance."

Photographs of the pair kissing in the street prompted Walsh's girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, to release an extraordinary open letter on Monday night. She said he had branded her a "psycho" when she asked if he and Jones were becoming close.

Feminists hit out at the BBC after its head of television, Charlotte Moore, opted to keep Walsh on the show and rejected his former girlfriend's accusations of emotional abuse.

Phillips also made the point that the nature of Katya Jones's relationship with her husband Neil is not known.

She said: "We all love Neil and Katya, there is a togetherness, in truth who knows what their relationship [is like]? I know many people who have open relationships. Those pro dancers know there's cameras on them everywhere. None of us know the absolute details."

It is understood Walsh denies Ms Humphries's account and is claiming that their relationship had been troubled for some time. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

