Expert who helped convict murderer Molly Martens examines Avery case in Netflix's Making a Murderer Part 2

An expert whose evidence was key in the trial of murderer Molly Martens features in part two of Netflix's true crime series Making a Murderer.

The work of blood pattern analysis expert Dr Stuart James was pivotal in helping to convict Martens (34) and her father Tom (68) for the murder of Martens' husband, Limerick man Jason Corbett (39), in North Carolina last year.

Dr James, a world-renowned expert in blood pattern analysis with more than 40 years experience, pieced together the likely sequence of blows sustained by Mr Corbett in the lead up to his death.

His evidence was pivotal to the prosecution's case and ultimately the father and daughter were convicted of murder.

Convicted: Martens is led from court after being found guilty

Dr James has consulted on cases across the world including in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Newfoundland, South Korea and the US Virgin Islands.

He has also co-authored several books on the subject and he testified for the defence in the murder trial of music producer Phil Spector in 2007.

The first episode of the second series of Netflix's Making a Murderer sees Dr James' expertise employed by lawyer Kathleen Zellner who has launched her own investigation into Steven Avery's case.

Avery, along with his nephew Brendan Dassey, was convicted of the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, who had visited his property to view a car, and whose burnt remains were found outside his trailer.

Making A Murderer: Part 2. Pictured: Luke Haag, Kathleen Zellner. PA Photo/Netflix

The Wisconsin prosecution's case against Avery centred on DNA evidence found in the victim's car. Avery had claimed he had never been in her car, but his blood was found in the vehicle.

In the first episode of the new series Zellner buys car identical to Teresa Halbach's RAV4 to carry out some re-enactments of what may have happened.

Making A Murderer: Part 2. Pictured: Kathleen Zellner. PA Photo/Netflix.

Dr James is among the experts enlisted to help find out whether or not Avery could have caused the six spots of blood in the car, found by police, from a cut on his finger, as claimed by prosecutor Ken Kratz during the trial.

Dr James finds that the blood on the steering wheel does not fall in a pattern that would have happened if Avery had dripped blood on it.

He also claims that the blood pattern on the back door of the victim's car suggests that the blood came from Teresa being killed beside her car, which is not what was claimed by the prosecution.

Making a Murderer Part 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Online Editors