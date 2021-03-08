Expert: Harry and Meghan revelations could be the start of a PR war

Undated Harpo Productions handout photo of the Duchess of Sussex during her interview of with Oprah Winfrey.Issue date: Friday March 5, 2021.

Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey could trigger “the start of a PR war”, a public relations expert has said.

PR consultant Mark Borkowski said his initial reaction to the interview, broadcast in the US in the early hours of Monday, was that it was “pretty damaging to the royal family”.

It featured the Sussexes accusing an unnamed royal of voicing concerns about their son Archie’s skin tone before he was born, that others were jealous of Meghan’s popularity with the public, and claims they were not supported amid fears for their safety.

The interview was transmitted despite lingering concerns over the health of the Duke of Edinburgh, and amid accusations the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal household staff.

Mr Borkowski told the PA news agency: “Some of the accusations and some of the deeply personal insights into living inside a royal household will be judged, particularly by an American audience who are watching on primetime as pretty shocking.

“He (Harry) was very direct about the fact that he felt that his father (Charles, the Prince of Wales) had not given him the support, and he wanted to try and rebuild a relationship, the fact that he was close to his brother (William, the Duke of Cambridge), but obviously there was some distance between them.

“It certainly is their opportunity to give their side of the story, it’s depending on what is the counter view of that – we’ve already seen bullying accusations, this could be the start of a PR war.

“Or it could be a moment for everybody to draw a line in the sand and start talking and trying to heal some wounds here, because the wounds are very deep.”

The interview also revealed how Meghan felt suicidal while working as a senior member of the royal family.

Mr Borkowski said: “There’s a lot of losers in this.”

