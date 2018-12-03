'Excited, petrified, terrified' - Eilish O'Carroll and Darren Kennedy join Dancing with the Stars line-up

Eilish O'Carroll and Darren Kennedy have been confirmed for Dancing with the Stars.

The new series of the hit RTE celebrity dance show kicks off on RTE One in the New Year and the celebrities are already in training.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio One on Monday morning, Mrs Brown's Boys actor and comedian Eilish said, “I’m so excited to be doing Dancing with the Stars. It’s like a dream come true. I feel like a kid and all my Christmases have come at once. I can’t wait to get started!”

Stylist and presenter Darren Kennedy was spotted last week out and about with professional dancer Karen Byrne, who danced Jake Carter to victory on last year's show.

Kennedy told Tubridy he is "excited, petrified, terrified" and said he has "zero dance experience" and joked that he wished he had stuck with the Billie Barry Stage School when he was a child.

"I think I was about six, my mother sent me along to Billie Barry's and I went to one class and I stood there in the corner and I wasn't into it. I went home and said, 'Mam that's not for me, I'm not going back."

Eilish O'Carroll will compete on Dancing with the Stars

Sources last night confirmed to Independent.ie that former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter will be joining the celebrity line-up.

RTE also officially revealed that the first celebrity set to shimmy their way on to our TV screens is presenter Mairead Ronan.

Mairead Ronan

Mairead gave birth to her third child, daughter Bonnie, earlier this year, with Kathryn Thomas taking over her role on Ireland's Fittest Family.

Mairead is also a co-host on the holiday show Getaways with Vogue Williams, Tommy Bowe and Joe Lindsay.

The mum-of-three told RTE she already felt nervous about throwing shapes on live TV in January.

"I've never done anything glamorous on TV, I'm always out in fields and mucky places with wellies and runners, so now to be in heels and sparkly dresses is both brilliant and brutal," she said.

"The only dancing I do is around the kitchen with my baby, so this is going to be a whole new experience for me."

A total of 11 new celebrities will be paired up with professional partners when the show kicks off in the new year.

The first episode is scheduled for Sunday, January 6, with the series set to run for 12 weeks until March 24.

While the judging panel of Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson remains the same there has been a shake-up to the presenters.

Jennifer Zamparelli will join Nicky Byrne, replacing Amanda Byram, who hung up her dancing shoes during the summer.

The spin-off show Can't Stop Dancing, hosted by Blathnaid Treacy, will return on Friday, January 4, on RTE One.

Online Editors