Strictly's Seann Walsh has said his ex-partner was right to speak out about him after he cheated on her.

'Everything she said is right' - Strictly star Seann Walsh says he is glad actress Rebecca Humphries posted her Twitter comment

Walsh and his dance partner Katya Jones (29), who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones (36), made headline news last October when they were caught kissing.

At the time, Walsh was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

The 33-year-old comedian said he had since worked hard on changing himself with therapy and by "cutting out the booze".

Humphries (31) dumped Walsh after pictures of the kiss were published in the press.

In a Twitter post, she accused Walsh of calling her "psycho/nuts/mental" when she suspected he was involved with Jones.

In tonight's Jonathan Ross Show, Walsh says: "I was hurtful to someone that I cared about and someone I respected, and I still care about and still respect.

"It has been some time since then, I have had a lot of time to look at my actions, look at my behaviour and take responsibility as well."

Of Humphries, he said: "I think that when I first saw that psycho statement, I didn't really know how to react, but I think everything she said is right."

The actress has also alleged that Walsh had been "controlling" when she pressed him on being unfaithful throughout their relationship.

Walsh said: "I think if you lie and cheat on the person that you're meant to care for and be in a relationship with, then that is a form of abuse, of course it is.

"All I can be is as sorry as I am. I hope one day that she'll forgive me."

Walsh said he had not had much contact with Humphries since they split, but he is glad she posted her comment, because "I probably wouldn't have looked at myself and tried to change and I think I've done that".

He said he went to Los Angeles after he and Humphries split to sort himself out. More recently he has cut out the booze.

"I feel I've changed and I've got past that," he said.

Walsh said he will acknowledge the controversial kiss on his stand-up tour.

"It would be strange if I went on stage and talked about microwaves for an hour," he said.

Walsh appears on the Jonathan Ross Show alongside Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Adams, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am on UTV at 9.25pm.

Press Association