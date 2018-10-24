Everyone's freaked by Netflix's Haunting of Hill House - including 'crazed' cast

Anyone who has endured even one episode of The Haunting of Hill House will know just how terrifying it is.

Anyone who has endured even one episode of The Haunting of Hill House will know just how terrifying it is.

Based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel it's a creepy mix of paranormal activity and psychological breakdown and it's going down a treat with horror fans.

However, it's also keeping many a viewer awake at night thanks to the Bent Neck Lady, Mr Smiley Face, that darn dumbwaiter, those kittens... and it seems the cast have also experienced difficulties in this regard.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about the show, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays adult Luke, said actors have "stupid imaginations" which does not help.

"In prep I started to think that someone was sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid shit like that," he said.

Elizabeth Reaser plays his older sister Shirley. She added, "I had no ghostly interactions but I feel like there’s something that happens to your unconscious when you’re pretending like this for nine months.

"It’s more not being able to sleep, feeling crazed…"

Oliver revealed that he had called Elizabeth one day and she had not slept at all. She added, "It's like your body doesn't know that you're pretending."

Viewers have also been struggling to endure the series but also give it a massive thumbs up:

That bent neck lady episode of #HauntingofHillHouse got me like 😳🤯😱 — sadie (@sistersayD) October 18, 2018

Y’all can sleep on #HauntingofHillHouse all you want but that shit messed me up mentally, emotionally, it made me feel things, I was creeped out going to bed last night, it made me want to cry. It’s a masterpiece. THATS the tea — the moon is a hologram (@spencednmatt1) October 13, 2018

Luke: just one ride in the dumbwaiter.

Literally everyone watching: no honey, just no..😭 💔#HauntingofHillHouse #lukecrain pic.twitter.com/mYYsVC8v6l — Stacey lee Smith (@Staceeeleee) October 17, 2018

#HauntingofHillHouse is a brilliant, stunning, terrifying, emotional, perfect 10-hour movie and I can't wait to watch it again. Nothing in the horror genre has ever made me cry between scares. Nothing in the horror genre has ever made me CARE between scares. Not like that. — Valerie Anne (@PunkyStarshine) October 19, 2018

I swear to Freddy Kreuger if something happens to those kittens... #iknowsomethingwill #HauntingofHillHouse — Brooke Rogers (@brookerogers88) October 13, 2018

Just finished episode 5 of #HauntingofHillHouse and I’m a wreck, I cried more during this episode than I did during A Star Is Born. I need some Brooklyn 99 to ease my poor nerves before bed pic.twitter.com/TQkELnypnF — Meredith Owens (@merewuf) October 16, 2018

Literally just finished The Haunting of Hill House tonight, went to go to bed, and now I feel personally victimised by my own cat #HauntingofHillHouse pic.twitter.com/takDhIBXcY — Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) October 18, 2018

I just screamed so loud watching #HauntingofHillHouse. I’ve never done that before. I had to pause and collect myself. — zellie (@zellieimani) October 20, 2018

Maybe watching the #HauntingofHillHouse & then walking the dog at midnight wasn’t my best pairing...👻👀 pic.twitter.com/QJUhWwf2Lq — Cheryl “Hell Hath No” Fury ☠️ (@TudorWench) October 14, 2018

There is a ghost in nearly every damn scene of #HauntingOfHillHouse. This is one of MANY I’ve found. It’s brilliant and terrifying at the same time. Repeat viewings are a MUST. Best horror series in a long time, if not ever. @flanaganfilm is a genius with the scares. 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/IMeXd1tNfn — Luke LaBeau (@LukeOfHorror) October 14, 2018

My husband and I just watched the first two episodes of #HauntingofHillHouse. He just went around our bedroom and put away everything that would look like a ghost in the dark. pic.twitter.com/QSktu6pONh — Candice Coppola (@candice_coppola) October 17, 2018

Netflix is not fun this week

For anyone who grew up in a scary old house

called Hill House

Like I did.

Genuinely. #HauntingofHillHouse — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) October 21, 2018

As someone w/out kids I try not to judge parents for their choices as it feels like correcting someone's grammar in a language you don't speak but if my kid said a bent-neck lady was following them around I would take them to Disneyland and not come back.



#HauntingofHillHouse — Dave But With Maybe A Spider I Guess (@d_ruddenwrites) October 24, 2018

