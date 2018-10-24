Entertainment TV News

Everyone's freaked by Netflix's Haunting of Hill House - including 'crazed' cast

Viewers are sharing fear on social media

The Haunting of Hill House, on Netflix from Friday October 12
Aoife Kelly

Anyone who has endured even one episode of The Haunting of Hill House will know just how terrifying it is.

Based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel it's a creepy mix of paranormal activity and psychological breakdown and it's going down a treat with horror fans.

However, it's also keeping many a viewer awake at night thanks to the Bent Neck Lady, Mr Smiley Face, that darn dumbwaiter, those kittens... and it seems the cast have also experienced difficulties in this regard.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about the show, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays adult Luke, said actors have "stupid imaginations" which does not help.

"In prep I started to think that someone was sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid shit like that," he said.

Read more: The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix - this TV critic is eating his words - it's superb

Elizabeth Reaser plays his older sister Shirley.  She added, "I had no ghostly interactions but I feel like there’s something that happens to your unconscious when you’re pretending like this for nine months.

"It’s more not being able to sleep, feeling crazed…"

Oliver revealed that he had called Elizabeth one day and she had not slept at all.  She added, "It's like your body doesn't know that you're pretending."

Viewers have also been struggling to endure the series but also give it a massive thumbs up:

