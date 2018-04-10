IT'S the Fair City 'whodunnit' that has tongues wagging all over the nation.

Everyone is playing detective over Karen killing, says Fair City's Jenny

Actress Jenny Dixon, who plays Kerri-Ann, says that nobody is safe from suspicion with a new detective drafted in to investigate Karen's brutal stabbing.

"Everyone has a different suspect. Everyone is interpreting the characters' emotions and viewpoints and why that character was in a position to do it," she said. "Of course, they may change their minds as the story unfolds."

Fair City Actress Jenny Dixon at The Irish Premiere screening of Magic Mike XXL at The Savoy Cinema Dublin

Viewers have seen the latest addition to the cast, Detective Yates (played by Nigel Mercier), doing his best to uncover what happened on the night of Karen's stabbing. However, with so many suspects in Carrigstown, it's going to be tricky to untangle the truth.

"It's going to be a detective-style story," said Jenny. "It's almost like an English class when you read a poem and decipher it and each person in the class has a different interpretation."

Karen is found bleeding with the word 'slut' written on the fridge in lipstick. Fair City, RTE One

She told the RTE Guide that the way the storyline has played out, there's a long list of suspects that could have attacked Karen. "There are so many altercations with so many that there is an equal finger being pointed at so many potential suspects, which I think is very clever," she said.

Viewers saw the shocking moment that Wayne found Karen (Kate Gilmore) lying unconscious and covered in blood on his kitchen floor last week.

Someone had attacked her and then written the word 'slut' on the fridge behind her.

He bundles her into his car to bring her to hospital but has to stop when a drunken Decco (David O'Sullivan) walks out in front of them, forcing Wayne out of his car. When he returns, he discovers that Karen is missing and she is later found dead in the park by her ex-boyfriend Sean, sparking the investigation into her killing.

