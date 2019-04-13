He may have travelled the Seven Kingdoms and seen dragons and witchcraft, but a quiet drink in a Dublin local is all Ser Davos Seaworth - better known as Irish actor Liam Cunningham - longs for now.

'Everybody craps themselves looking at the script' - Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham on filming the last season

He's been hitting the red carpet and interview circuit for the eighth and final series of Game Of Thrones.

Following the star-studded screening in Belfast last night, actor Liam revealed he is hoping to head back to his native Coolock to visit his mother.

"My mother's still in Coolock. I'll be down to her very shortly," Liam told the Herald.

"I've been in New York, away for the rehearsal for this, but Aer Lingus are fond of me."

Liam was keeping schtum on where his favourite watering holes are in the north Dublin suburb.

"I've loads of locals but I'm not telling you where it is," he said.

"Some little hidey-hole where I go for the occasional sherry."

Liam said it was a "weird feeling" wrapping up the series, adding: "I started at the beginning of season two, but that's all I wanted was to get to the last season.

"I wanted to get to the last episode - whether I do or not, you'll have to wait and see.

"Everybody is like that every time they open the script, they crap themselves. You're looking at the script with one eye."

The hugely popular TV show - inspired by George RR Martin's novels - will return to screens for its final season on Monday on Sky Atlantic, bringing the saga of who will rule Westeros to a conclusion.

The series has led to a huge tourism boom for the North, with a new exhibition launched this week at the Titanic Exhibition Centre which will give visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the world of the Seven Kingdoms.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, the Union Cafe in Mount Merrion says it will air all six episodes of season eight for fans.

Online Editors