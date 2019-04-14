Entertainment TV News

‘Every life event I’ve been through is related to Game of Thrones’ - Isaac Hempstead Wright on growing up alongside the hit HBO series

Rachel Farrell

After almost a decade of filming, the pivotal moments in the fantasy epic drama, Game of Thrones, have no doubt had an impact on the actors that viewers have come to love today.

For Isaac Hempstead Wright (20), who got his big break as Bran Stark in the much-loved series, growing up alongside the Game of Thrones cast has “completely” shaped the person he is today.

As one of the few characters who has made it all the way to season eight - with the first episode airing on television on Monday - Bran Stark has had a lot to come to terms with over the past eight years.

Fans have been dying to find out what will happen in the next episode, after the pivotal season seven finale saw him and Samwell Tarly piece together the truth behind Jon Snow’s lineage.

Speaking with Independent.ie at the European premiere in Belfast, Hempstead Wright reflected on his favourite moments on set as the Three-Eyed Raven.

“It’s hard to pick just one moment from set, I’ve got ten years of material to work through. But all the moments I was on set with Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor, they were terrific fun. Those days were always a riot.

"The series completely shaped me as a person. Almost every key life event I’ve been through is someway related to Game of Thrones. 

“It’s kind of impossible to trace just how much Game of Thrones has influenced me as a person today.”

While Isaac has loved playing Bran, he said the one other character he’d loved to have played was the “controversial” Jaime Lannister. 

“He’s another one of those characters whose just had a very interesting evolution of a story arc. Especially because I think he’s immediately set up to be portrayed as a bad guy, and we’re made to question it,” he said.

“Like when he loses his hand, one of the most important things to him, I kind of mirror it with Bran losing his legs. I just think he’s got a really interesting story.”

And while cast members have spoken about how they had to lobby for a Belfast premiere, Hempstead Wright says his years spent in Northern Ireland are something he’ll always remember.

“Me and Liam (Cunningham) were promoting the exhibition the other day and we were loving talking about Northern Ireland, we genuinely love this town and this country,” he said.

“Just in the ten years that I’ve been here, watching how Belfast has become so vibrant, and there’s a big cultural scene emerging. Brilliant restaurants, bars, it’s a really metropolitan city that’s beginning to form. 

“It’s so special, the people of Belfast as well are so lovely. I went down to Dublin last year too and I loved it.”

Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic on Monday 15 April at 2am.

