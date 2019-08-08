Eve Hewson has landed a starring role in a new Netflix series, Behind Her Eyes.

Eve Hewson lands starring role in new Netflix psychological thriller series Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes is a psychological thriller about single mother Louise (Simona Brown) who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (Tom Bateman).

Eve plays David's wife Adele who Louise befriends only to find herself caught in a web of secrets and lies.

The six part series has been adapted from Sarah Pinborogh's best-selling novel of the same name and is written by Steve Lightfoot.

Eve Hewson in Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

It will land on the streaming service next year and will also star Robert Aramayo while Erik Richter Strand will direct.

Eve (28), who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and Ali Hewson, is perhaps best known for her role in period drama series The Knick opposite Clive Owen.

Her first major role was in Paolo Sorrentino's comedy drama This Must Be the Place opposite Sean Penn and Frances McDormand.

The Dublin actress has also apppeared in Bridge of Spies, Papillon and last year she appeared in Paper Year and Robin Hood opposite Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx.

Next up she will appear in BBC2 series The Luminaries based on Eleanor Catton's 2013 Man Booker PRize-winning novel due to air later this year or early 2020.

Online Editors