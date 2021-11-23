Eve Hewson ‘arrested’ in Dublin graveyard while filming new Sharon Horgan TV series

Actress Eve Hewson is 'arrested' during filming her new TV series called Emerald at Sutton cemetery. Picture: Padraig O'Reilly

It's not everyday you get to see Eve Hewson getting arrested.

But it was all in the line of duty for the Dublin actress as her dramatic arrest was part of filming for a new TV series she is taking part in, Emerald.

Eve (30), one of U2 singer Bono’s daughters, is pictured here at Sutton graveyard in north Co Dublin.

Her character is nabbed after being caught drinking out of a bottle of vodka and then vomiting.

Two 'gardai' lead her away, but in one of the images perhaps not meant for screening shows one of the guards clearly laughing at the antics.

The scenic graveyard is the last resting place in real life of well know people like Phil Lynott and Gay Byrne.

Sharon Horgan is spearheading the new series, which is due to go out on Amazon.

Eve and Sharon are joined by fellow Irish actresses Sarah Green and Eve Birthistle as the four Garvey sisters.

Earlier this year the quartet were pictured together at Dublin’s 40 Foot swimming area.

The comedy series includes on it writing team includes Ross O’Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard, while Brendan Gleeson is also believed to be taking part in the series.

Video of the Day

Horgan said she was keen to film at the 40 Foot, famous for bathing on Dublin’s southside, “because of the history of the place … We knew it couldn’t be closed down, because it belongs to the public, so we thought, Let’s take our chances. But you forget that your footprint is rather wide and it’s very difficult to hide.”

Based on Clan, a Belgian series, it is the first result of Horgan’s deal with the American streaming service, which she signed in 2019.

That deal happened after her huge success with Catastrophe, which she starred in and wrote with Rob Delaney.

Sharon recently made the third series of the BBC parenting comedy Motherland, and the Channel 4 comedy Frank of Ireland, starring brothers Domhnall and Brian Gleeson.

She also recently filmed Together, a pandemic drama she starred in with James McAvoy, and This Way Up, with Aisling Bea.

Eve recently starred in the Netflix series Behind Her Eyes, while her most high-profile work here was filming This Must Be The Place, which also starred Sean Penn and was released in 2011.