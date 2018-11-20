Evanna Lynch loses out on glitterball trophy in DWTS finale, despite perfect score and support from Harry Potter co-stars

Evanna Lynch narrowly lost out on the glitterball trophy during the Dancing With The Stars finale last night.

The Irish actress (27), who rose to fame in the Harry Potter films, received a special good luck message from her former co-star Emma Watson and author JK Rowling.

"Evanna, you are in the final! Can we just say this again? You are in the final. I am so proud of you. We love you. We are rooting for you. Kill it tonight, girl," Emma Watson shared in a video wishing her luck. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, joked: "Despite all of our differences at Hogwarts, I want to wish you all the very best tonight!"

The four finalists including Lynch, model Alexis Ren, former Disney star Milo Manheim and radio personality Bobby Bones - who was eventually crowned winner - were tasked with performing two dances: first, their most memorable from the season and then a freestyle performance in last night's finale.

Judge Bruno Tonioli praised Evanna's dance with partner Keo Motsepe saying it complemented her fun personality, "It was bright, it was colorful, it was quirky."

They received a 30 out of 30 for the dance.

