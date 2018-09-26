Irish actress Evanna Lynch was disappointed with the judges' scores when she made her debut on the American version of Dancing With The Stars.

Evanna Lynch disappointed after low scores for first dance on Dancing With the Stars US

The Harry Potter star, who played Luna Lovegood in the film series, has swapped scripts for sequins as she takes part in the 27th season of the celeb dancing show.

She has been partnered with professional dancer Keo Motsepe, who Evanna said had helped her overcome her disappointment with her scores after their first dance on Monday.

She said the South African had helped her stop focusing on her mistakes and get ready for her second performance on the dance floor last night.

Evanna also thanked her fans for their kind messages after her performance, as many thought the actress had been underscored.

Evanna and Keo were hoping to get back into the judges' good books by dancing a foxtrot last night.

"Thank you to all you amazing people for voting and for the super kind and feisty comments," Evanna said.

"I'm not concerned about the score because I learned something important from the show today and from Keo.

"Right after the performance I was all sad and focusing on my mistakes and the score.

"Keo turns to me and says: 'Great - a lower score means we have something to fight for and a chance to prove those opinions wrong. Tomorrow we show them what we're made of'.

"I literally watched him transform a negative attitude into a positive intention.

"I am so blessed to have such an awesome teacher in this."

