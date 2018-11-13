Evanna Lynch has danced her way to the final of the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

Evanna Lynch has danced her way to the final of the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

Evanna Lynch dedicates dance to Simon Fitzmaurice as she makes Dancing with the Stars US final

The Harry Potter actress (27) wowed the judges and the audience with a foxtrot and contemporary number, dedicating the latter to late Irish director Simon Fitzmaurice with whom she worked on My Name is Emily.

"I never got to say goodbye … I want this dance to be as if he were directing this dance," she said.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said, “Powerful, strong, heartfelt, totally in the moment. The storytelling was flawless. Your dancing was brilliant.”

Fellow judge Carrie Ann added, "You did him justice. That was a powerful, polished performance, and I loved it!"

Evanna earned a perfect 30 for her performance. Earlier in the evening she earned 28 out of 30 for her foxtrot to 'Rewrite the stars' from 'The Greatest Showman'.

The semi-final saw the elimination of Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson, and Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, despite actor Di Pace achieving two perfect 30 scores for his dances.

This leaves Evanna and her dance partner Keo up against Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess in the final.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio 1 this week, Evanna said that Dancing With The Stars was too good to turn down as she has always had aspirations to dance.

“There's that thing with actors, ‘don’t do reality TV.’ But I just love dancing,” she told Ryan.

“It just worked out this year. I got a week’s notice and came over. I couldn’t wait to jump in, I danced a lot as a teenager. I wanted to be a dancer, rather than an actor but I didn’t have the technique.”

Online Editors