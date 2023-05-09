Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Everything you need to know

Wild Youth attend the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome Party ahead of the live shows (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Here is all you need to know about this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision: Where is it being hosted?

Liverpool Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

This years slogan for the event is “United by Music” demonstrating the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Host City Liverpool to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music bringing communities together.

Why Liverpool?

Traditionally, the winning country of the previous year hosts the next contest, however, given the ongoing war in winning country, Ukraine, this is not feasible.

Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue; the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists; infrastructure; and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022.

When is it?

The Contest officially starts tonight, Tuesday, May 9 with the first of the Semi-Finals and will continue over the next few days.

The second showing of the Semi-Finals will take place on Thursday, May 11.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest is on Saturday, May 13.

Who is presenting?

With four presenters this year, fans can expect to see Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddington and Alesha Dixon as hosts for the semi-finals and grand final.

Other presenters include Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, Scott Mills, Clair Sweeney, Sam Quek and Timur Miroshnychenko.

Prsenting the Grand Final will be Eurovision legend Graham Norton, award-winning Ukrainian singer, Julia Sanina,

More about the presenters

Hannah Waddington won an Emmy Award for her role in Ted Lasso and has been nominated for three Olivier Awards and has starred in West End and Broadway musicals.

Julia Sanina was a finalist on Dancing with the Stars in Ukraine and was a judge on X-Factor Ukraine. In 2016, her band, the HARDKISS, took part in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest and placed second overall.

Alesha Dixon, formerly in chart-topping band, Mis-Teeq – who had two top-ten albums and seven consecutive top-ten singles – is also a hugely successful solo artist, Alesha is an experienced BBC TV presenter – fronting Comic Relief and The Greatest Dancer.

Meanwhile, Graham Norton is a Eurovision Song Contest legend who has been commentating on the Contest for the UK since 2009. His BAFTA award winning BBC show, The Graham Norton Show sees Graham chatting regularly to the world’s biggest music stars and Hollywood A-Lister.

Opening Ceremony, Special Correspondent, and Commentary

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing throughout the shows plus giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the Liverpool Arena.

He will present alongside Liverpudlian presenter, Sam Quek, fronting the Opening Ceremony live stream on the official Eurovision Song Contest Youtube Channel.

For the Grand Final commentary on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, Graham Norton and actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc will take turns in the commentary box.

For the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, both Semi-Finals will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with radio DJs and Eurovision experts, Scott Mills and Rylan bringing UK audiences commentary.

Rolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Who is representing Ireland?

Wild Youth. The band is made up of four friends, Conor O’Donohoe (keyboard/vocals) and David Whelan (vocals/guitar), Ed Porter (guitar/vocals) and Callum McAdam (drums), who came together in 2016 in Dublin.

How many will participate?

26 countries will participate, putting forward an act each.

First Semi-Final running order

Wild Youth will be the sixth act to take to the stage on tonight, with the full running order as:

Norway – Alessandra – Queen of Kings Malta – The Busker – Dance (Our Own Party) Serbia – Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava Latvia – Sudden Lights – Aija Portugal – Mimicat – Ai Coracao Ireland – Wild Youth – We Are One Croatia – Let 3 – Mama SC! Switzerland – Remo Forrer – Watergun Israel – Noa Kirel – Unicorn Moldova – Pasha Parfeni – Soarele si Luna Sweden – Loreen – Tattoo Azerbaijan – TuralTuranX – Tell Me More Czechia – Vesna – My Sister’s Crown Netherlands – Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – Burning Daylight Finland – Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha

Where can I watch it?

You can catch the Contest on RTÉ One from 8pm tonight, Thursday’s second semi-final will be live at the same time on RTÉ 2.

The Eurovision grand final will be live on RTÉ One on Saturday form 8pm.

Who won last year?

Kalush Orchestra were the winners with their song Stefania, an ode to a mother, which became the first Eurovision winning song to feature a rap.

This was a special win as Europe and Australia came together to deliver a clear message: the general public got behind Ukraine in overwhelming numbers, bulldozing the scoreboard with a total of 439 points.

This was an incredible feat given the maximum haul possible is 468.

Who hosted last year?

Turin, Italy hosted the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, following rock band, Måneskin’s win in 2021.

Where can I buy tickets?

The last remaining set of tickets for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest went on sale on Monday, April 24.

A fresh batch of tickets were made available for all nine of the live shows.

While tickets are no longer available for tonight’s show, there are still some tickets available for Wednesday and Thursday from ticketmaster.

What are the nine shows?

First Semi-Final: Tuesday 9 May: Live TV Show [Tuesday 9 evening]; Jury Show [Monday 8 evening]; Family Show [Tuesday 9 afternoon].

Second Semi-Final: Thursday 11 May: Live TV Show [Thursday 11 evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday 10 evening]; Family Show [Thursday 11 afternoon].

Grand Final: Saturday 13 May: Live TV Show [Saturday 13 evening]; Jury Show [Friday 12 evening]; Family Show [Saturday 13 afternoon].

The Jury Show is a full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised version. It’s when the international juries cast their votes for the participants. Audiences can stay for a randomised version of the qualifier/points reveals, as the presenters practise for different scenarios.

The Family Show is a full run through of the show that takes place earlier in the day of the Live TV Show; it serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew, and as the name suggests, it’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans.

The Live TV Show is exactly that: a live television show. Audiences across Europe (and Australia) will get to cast their votes to add to the Jury scores.