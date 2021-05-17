The crazy costumes, catchy tunes and country flags are back with a bang as the first semi-final in the Eurovision Song Contest takes place on Tuesday.

The annual song competition is returning this year after a break last year as a result of the pandemic – and the Eurovision fanatic in me couldn’t be happier. I’ve already listened to all of this year’s entries (twice) and have my bets placed.

Lesley Roy will wave the flag for Ireland in the first heat with ‘Maps’, a song that I think - dare I say it – could be our best entry in years. But Roy and co will have some stiff competition tomorrow to make it into Saturday’s final, and it will all come down to her live performance and staging.

Here are my top five picks for the first Eurovision semi-final:

Malta: Destiny, ‘Je Me Casse’

One of the favourites to win the overall competition, singer Destiny is no stranger to the stage – she won Junior Eurovision in 2015 and even made an appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. ‘Je Me Casse,’ a French slang phrase for making a quick exit, is a real empowerment song with strong vocals. Definitely one to place your each-way on this year.

Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou, ‘El Diablo’

Contestant Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus poses on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Whatsapp Contestant Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus poses on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Cyprus has been on a roll with catchy dance songs over the last few years, and ‘El Diablo’ is continuing the trend. Elena seems to be following in the footsteps of another Elena (Foureira) with ‘El Diablo’ sounding quite similar to Cyprus’ 2018 entry ‘Fuego’, which came in second place. Will it be enough to win? I’m not sure, but it’s one of my favourite tunes from this semi-final regardless.

Sweden: Tusse, ‘Voices’

Sweden have long been the unspoken pop ruler of Eurovision, but this year’s entry is a lot more mellow. It was written by Joy and Linnea Deb, who have made music for US stars Fifth Harmony, JoJo and Akon in the past. That said, there’s a nice message in the lyrics to ‘forget the haters... get up and live’ which might strike a chord in today’s world.

Ukraine: Go_a, ‘Shum’

Contestants Go_A of Ukraine. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Whatsapp Contestants Go_A of Ukraine. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Ukraine’s entry this year wasn’t written specifically for the contest – which says a lot about the song without hearing it. It’s only the second time the country have submitted a song sung entirely in Ukrainian. Google tells me it’s a variation of a folk song performed in the ‘Shum’ folk ritual. You’ll have to watch it to get the vibe – but expect chaos.

Lithuania: The Roop, ‘Discoteque’

Last but not least we have Lithuania with one of the competition’s few rock songs this year. Their winning national performance featured a catchy dance that will have viewers wanting to join in, so if they perform that tomorrow, they could be in luck of placing in the final. They also made a flash mob with the song which I recommend watching.

Others to watch:

I can’t see them placing high, but Croatia have a typical Eurovision song with ‘Tick Tock’ this year. Singer Albina was on their version of The Voice and their first rehearsal previewed some impressive costumes.

There’s been calls to boycott Israel again this year, including from past winners Jedward. The country’s 2021 entry is called ‘Set Me Free’.

An image of Lesley Roy, who is bidding to win Eurovision for Ireland, projected onto Balbriggan Courthouse in Co Dublin.Photo: PA/PA Wire

Whatsapp An image of Lesley Roy, who is bidding to win Eurovision for Ireland, projected onto Balbriggan Courthouse in Co Dublin.Photo: PA/PA Wire

And while they haven’t placed as high since their early days of the competition, Australia’s tune isn’t one to completely rule out. They haven’t placed in the top five since 2016 with Dami Im’s ‘Sound of Silence’ but hey – we’re not ones to talk.

Ireland has often fallen flat with staging and keeping up to date with the latest Eurovision trends, but a glimpse at Lesley Roy’s first few rehearsals has shown some cool graphics and an original backdrop.

Has Ireland finally cracked the modern Eurovision code? I think so, and a place in Saturday’s final is highly likely – and well deserved.