Eurovision 2023: Dustin the Turkey set for dramatic return to song contest 15 years on from ‘Irlande Douze Points’

Looks like the turkey is back.

Dustin the Turkey is set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest - 15 years after representing Ireland in Belgrade.

Dustin is due to make a cameo in the show this evening and will be interviewed by host and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

RTE would not confirm Dustin's involvement but last night, at the semi-final dress rehearsal a stagehand stood in for the turkey and pretended to be him during a segment.

In the dress rehearsal, host Waddingham asked the stand-in 'Dustin' about his Eurovision past and made a joke about giblets.

Dustin was the Irish act in 2008 and performed the song 'Irlande Douze Points' (sic) in a shopping trolley.

It is often cited as a low point in Ireland's Eurovision history.

Yesterday, Irish fans crammed into the M&S Arena in Liverpool's Albert Dock for the semi-final dress rehearsal.

Opinion was divided over whether Wild Youth's We Are One would make it through to the Grand Final.

Some were confident. "We are going to smash it," Paula Siddle, originally from Wexford and living in Liverpool said. "I like the gold [staging] and I like Conor in a gold suit.”

Irish TikTokker Adam McCallig, who has 400,000 followers and arrives in Liverpool on Tuesday, was doubtful. He thinks the Irish entry will have difficulty standing out in the so-called 'semi final of death'. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we will qualify,” he says.

“I have nothing against Wild Youth, they are an amazing band. But the song is generic. It’s like they wrote a ‘Eurovision song’ rather than a Wild Youth song.”

McCallig, who is a student in Galway, thinks the contest is "a two-horse race" between Finland and Sweden.

Jimmy Kempson from Dublin had flown over to with his two sons to watch the dress rehearsals of both semi-finals and the grand final.

“I have been watching Eurovision for 50 years and love it,” Jimmy says. “It doesn’t look likely that it will be in Ireland soon so when I heard it was going to be in Liverpool, I thought I had to come.”

Teacher Cailin Tunney from Antrim took advantage of the UK'S coronation bank holiday weekend and flew out yesterday to watch the semi-final. She flew back first thing on Tuesday so she could be back in the classroom teaching in time.

"I love the Eurovision. And I think Wild Youth's song is a real flag waver. It's a great song."

Thomas Meehan and Natalie Sheehy from Limerick had set off to Liverpool at 2am that morning.

"This is a dream come true," Thomas said. "I have been watching it since I was a child and when I heard it was in Liverpool I said, 'I am going'."

Ellie Raftery described the song as a 'banger'.

"It has real U2 vibes," she said.

If Ireland qualify for the final it will be the first time, we have made it through to the Grand Final since 2018 with Ryan O’Shaughnessy's Together.

Their staging features glittering gold lighting and a sequined jumpsuit that lead singer Conor O'Donohue said was inspired by Elvis.

Over 100,000 Eurovision fans arrived in Liverpool this week for the 67th annual song contest.

The celebrations kicked off on Sunday night and a range of events are taking place around the city including drag bingo, singalongs, confetti afterparties and euro fans club.

The set, which was designed by Julio Himede, boasts more than 450 square metres of staging, with another 220 square metres of independently moving and turning video screens, as well as over 700 video tiles integrated into the floor and more than 1500 metres of LED lights.

60 miles of cables and 3000 make up brushes have been used during the contest in Liverpool.